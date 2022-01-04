Ortom dissolves cabinet, retains seven commissioners

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday, dissolved the state executive council.

However, the governor retained the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Michael Gusa, and six others in the cabinet.

Other retained Commissioners are Nenge Nenge (Land and Survey), Dr. Godwin Oyiwana (Energy, Science, and Technology), David Olofu (Finance), Dr. Joseph Ngbea (Health and Human Services), Dennis Ekpe Ogbu (Housing and Urban Development), and Nylazungwe Igirgi (Women Affairs).

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Tony Ijohor, disclosed this in a statement in Makurdi.

READ ALSO: Ortom backs Buhari’s decision to oppose direct primaries in electoral amendment bill

He added that the governor had forwarded the list of eight nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation.

The nominees are – Ternar Jester Kyange, Unngwa Sechia Jude, Agbatar Rodney Williams, and Michael Umoru Inalegwu.

Others are – Agber Benjamin Armar, Dr. Jane Ogoma Aja, Sarwuan Tamongo, and Nguhe Teyima Levi.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now