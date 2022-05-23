Ortom, ex-Ondo deputy gov, Ajayi secure PDP Senate tickets

The Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, on Monday won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial ticket for the 2023 elections in Benue North-West Senatorial District.

Ortom, who was adopted by delegates from the seven local government areas that make up the district, was returned unopposed in the election.

In his remark after the announcement of the election result, the governor thanked the people of the constituency for always standing by him.

Ortom said he would continue to serve the people of the state, adding that the interest of the people would always be his priority.

In Ondo State, the state’s former Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, won the PDP ticket for the Ondo South Senatorial District, defeating Nicholas Tofowomo, the current senator from the district.

Ajayi scored 78 votes to defeat Tofowomo who polled 74 votes.

