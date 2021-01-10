Ortom goes on isolation again over COVID-19 fears

For the second time in six months, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has proceeded on self-isolation over COVID-19 fears.

The governor went on isolation in July last year after members of his household contracted the virus.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, who disclosed this during an interdenominational service held at the ECWA Church, Makurdi, as part of activities marking the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day on Sunday, said Ortom proceeded on isolation after a permanent secretary and members of his family tested positive for COVID-19.

He added that the governor would remain in isolation for an unspecified number of days.

The deputy also disclosed that the virus has killed prominent people in the state.

READ ALSO: Benue SSG recovers from covid-19

Abounu said: “As I speak with you, Governor Ortom has been in isolation for about nine days and has shown no symptoms or signs of COVID-19.

“So, am happy to inform you that by tomorrow, we should be able to certify him free and he will resume work.”

Several state governments in Nigeria had warned people in their various states on the onset of second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Benue currently has 553 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 fatalities, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Join the conversation

Opinions