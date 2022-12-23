Ortom goes tough, tasks community guards to go all out against ‘killer herdsmen’ in Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State says his administration will no longer tolerate attacks and killings of natives by Fulani herders’ attack.

Ortom who made the vow on Thursday in Makurdi while presenting patrol vehicles and motorbikes to operatives of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, also said he was still awaiting the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari for the purchase of AK-47 rifles and other weapons for the outfit.

He added that despite the refusal of the President to give his approval for the purchase the weapons, he has resolved to ensure that the state’s community volunteer guards are equipped for the tasks of protecting the people.

READ ALSO:Suspected herdsmen kill three in Benue reprisal attack

“We are not going to sit and fold our arms and allow our people to be killed. We are now pushed to the wall. We are not going to beg again. We will implore all men to resist being killed,” Ortom insisted.

He lamented that the state had been pushed to the brink of collapse by herdsmen militia attacks on innocent farmers and urged the guards to go all out to curb the menace of the herdsmen and tackle them headlong.

