News
Ortom invites Buhari to commission blocks of cell in Benue correctional centre
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has invited President Muhammadu Buhari to commission two newly constructed blocks of cell at the Makurdi medium correctional centre in the state.
Ortom, who confirmed the invitation to the president at a meeting with the people of Ugondo, the site of the correctional centre, on Wednesday, said it was important to build a secure and safe prison in the country.
He described as worrisome the growing cases of jailbreaks in Nigeria.
READ ALSO: Ortom apologises over Fulani comments as G5 woos Bauchi Gov
Ortom is one of the fiercest critics of the Buhari administration.
The governor has repeatedly decried the poor handling of the country’s economy and security challenges by the current administration.
