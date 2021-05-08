Ortom is not someone I take serious, he attacks FG to distract us from his failures ---El'rufai | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Ortom is not someone I take serious, he attacks FG to distract us from his failures —El’rufai
The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has berated his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, over his inability to arrest the insecurity situation in Benue State.
El-Rufai further stated that Ortom should quit blaming the Federal Government for his inadequacies regarding the security situation in the state.
This call by the Kaduna Governor was in response to a video showing Ortom addressing protesters after some killings in Benue State.
The video was played during a webinar organised by the Africa Leadership Group, on Friday.
READ ALSO: Coalition calls for resignation of Gov Ortom
“I did not hear what Governor Ortom said (in the video) but I know him and he is not somebody I take very seriously, frankly. He has other issues of governance that he is using the Federal Government as a punching bag to distract attention from his failures.
“Go and find out how many months’ salaries are being owed teachers and public servants in Benue State then you can understand a lot of what Ortom is doing,” El-Rufai stated.
Nonetheless, El-Rufai opined that there is an urgent need to redress the issues regarding the capability of security agencies to tackle terrorism in the country.
“We have a serious national problem. I wouldn’t say we are totally helpless but we are in a situation where the Armed Forces and the police have lost significant confidence in themselves and their institutions,” he said.
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Nine clubs accept UEFA sanctions over Super League involvement
Nine of the original 12 clubs involved in the formation of the European Super League (ESL) have accepted the financial...
Iheanacho scores but Leicester suffer shock home defeat vs Newcastle
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was on target for Leicester City in their shock 4-2 defeat to Newcastle United. Leicester...
Villarreal knock Arsenal out of Europa League, set up Man Utd final
Spanish giants, Villarreal have knocked Premier League side Arsenal out of the Europa League after a 2-1 aggregate semifinal victory....
FIFA postpones World Cup qualifiers in Africa
The world football body, FIFA has postponed the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Africa, which was scheduled to hold in...
Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City
Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...