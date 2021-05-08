Ortom is not someone I take serious, he attacks FG to distract us from his failures ---El'rufai | Ripples Nigeria

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has berated his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, over his inability to arrest the insecurity situation in Benue State.

El-Rufai further stated that Ortom should quit blaming the Federal Government for his inadequacies regarding the security situation in the state.

This call by the Kaduna Governor was in response to a video showing Ortom addressing protesters after some killings in Benue State.

The video was played during a webinar organised by the Africa Leadership Group, on Friday.

“I did not hear what Governor Ortom said (in the video) but I know him and he is not somebody I take very seriously, frankly. He has other issues of governance that he is using the Federal Government as a punching bag to distract attention from his failures.

“Go and find out how many months’ salaries are being owed teachers and public servants in Benue State then you can understand a lot of what Ortom is doing,” El-Rufai stated.

Nonetheless, El-Rufai opined that there is an urgent need to redress the issues regarding the capability of security agencies to tackle terrorism in the country.

“We have a serious national problem. I wouldn’t say we are totally helpless but we are in a situation where the Armed Forces and the police have lost significant confidence in themselves and their institutions,” he said.

