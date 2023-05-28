Ortom leaves behind N187bn debt for incoming administration in Benue

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Sunday the sum of N734.9 billion was accrued to the state under his watch in the last eight years.

He, however, said his government was leaving behind a total debt of N187.5 billion for the incoming administration in the state.

The governor stated these during the presentation of handover notes to the state governor-elect, Hyacinth Alia, in Makurdi.

He added that the debt comprised salary arrears, loans, contractual obligations, and others.

Ortom revealed that the government spent N735.6 billion on recurrent items, including payment of salaries and pensions as well as capital projects during his tenure.

He said: “This handover note contained not only structure but activities of my eight years administration. It has sectoral briefs of the agencies, ministries, and departments.

“It contains three volumes; volume one is the handover of all MDAs, volume two comprises of policy document of my administration, (the Benue development plan) the part b is the comprehensive briefs submitted by ministries and agencies and part three contained highlights of the debt profile and pension.

“The revenue and income from all sources; federation account, Value Added Tax, grants, loans, and others stand at N734.9 billion as of the end of April while the expenditure stand at N735.6b as at the end of April.

“The Indebtedness of the state which comprises of salary arrears, pension, contractual obligations, and others is N187 billion.

“The debt situation of the state might appear on the high side but the government had taken significant steps to reduce this through debt swap with the federal government.”

