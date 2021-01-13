Ortom opts for isolation despite negative COVID-19 result

The Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has remained in isolation despite testing negative for COVID-19.

The governor, according to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, decided to remain in isolation because some of his closed aides had contracted the virus.

Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Terver Akase, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He quoted Ortom as saying “the second phase of the COVID-19 pandemic is deadlier and therefore requires the collaboration of everyone to contain.”

“COVID-19 is real and it is important that people take preventive measures such as physical distancing, wearing of face masks, washing of hands with soap and the use of sanitizers to contain the outbreak,” he added.

The governor urged the people of the state to subject themselves to the COVID-19 test to ascertain their status.

Benue State has 601 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 fatalities, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

