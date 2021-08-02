Ortom orders demolition of building used by abductors of Benue commissioner’s wife

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Monday ordered for the immediate demolition of a building used by abductors of Mrs. Ann Unenge, wife of the state’s Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals, Bernard Unenge.

Unenge, who was abducted last weekend, was rescued by men of the Elite Operation Zenda on Monday.

The police team also killed three suspected kidnappers during a gun duel with the hoodlums.

The governor, who gave the directive while inspecting the remains of the dead kidnappers at state police command headquarters in Makurdi, said the owner of the building would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the laws of the state.

He commended the police for rescuing the commissioner’s wife.

Ortom said: “I commend the Commissioner of Police in Benue, Audu Madaki, who has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police for the successful operation.

“I also commend the Commander of Operation Zenda and his crack team for gunning down the three suspected kidnappers. I am very happy with the success you have recorded.”

