Metro
Ortom orders probe into indiscriminate waste disposal into River Benue by company
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has ordered an immediate investigation into allegations that an Ethanol production company, Pure Biotech Company Limited, has been engaging in indiscriminate disposal of its waste into the River Benue, thereby endangering aquatic life and contaminating the water source for human consumption.
The Special Adviser, Media & Publicity to Gov Ortom, Terver Akase, who confirmed this in a statement on Sunday, said the Governor had directed the Commissioners for Water and Environment, Industries and Cooperatives, and that of Agriculture and Natural Resources, to probe a report that the company located along the Makurdi-Gboko road has a sewage disposal system that empties waste directly into the River.
Read also:Ortom demands suspension of 2023 census over insecurity
“The Governor expects the three Commissioners to report back to him with their findings as quickly as possible, for the next line of action,” Akase said.
“He commends the patriotic disposition of the Benue Hike Tourism group who raised alarm over the matter and gives assurance that his administration will continue to accord priority to the safety of Benue people.
“Governor Ortom urges people of the state to sustain their vigilance and always assist the government with timely and useful information on happenings around them,” Akase added.
