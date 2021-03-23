ORTOM: Police arrests three suspects in Benue | Ripples Nigeria

Ortom: Three persons in police detention over attempted assassination on Benue Gov

Three persons have been arrested by police in Benue State over last weekend’s attack on the convoy of Governor Samuel Ortom.

Gunmen suspected to be assailants had on Saturday attacked opened fire on the governor’s convoy at Tyo-Mu along Makurdi-Gboko road in Makurdi local government area of the state.

The Special Adviser on Security to the governor, Col. Paul Hemba (retd), who disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Makurdi, said the three suspects were Jukun fishermen.

Hemba said the police team found the fishermen close to the scene of the attack and are being investigated.

Join the conversation

Opinions