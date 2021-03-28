ORTOM: Police deploys special team to Benue | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
ORTOM: Police deploys special team to Benue
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has deployed a special team to Makurdi, Benue State, followed an attack on Governor Samuel Ortom by gunmen.
The Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the Special Investigative Task Force is being led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, regarded by the police authorities as a no-nonsense investigator.
He added that the team has arrived in the North-Central state.
Mba said the team consists of operatives from the Tactical Investigation Units of the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) and other experienced and crack detectives with competencies in crime scene investigation and reconstruction, ballistics, fingerprint analysis, and other core areas of forensics.
One of the team’s core mandates is to take over and consolidate all ongoing investigation into the incident.
The Force spokesman said: “The team is also expected to investigate all angles of the reported attack with a view to ensuring that all persons empirically linked to the incident are apprehended and brought to book.”
“IGP Adamu also charged the team to be professional, thorough, and clinical in their investigations, stressing that they should liaise and work with the Benue State Police Command and other relevant members of the law enforcement community to ensure that they deliver on their mandate.”
Gunmen suspected to be assailants opened fire on Governor Ortom’s convoy at Tyo Mu along the Makurdi-Gboko Road in Makurdi local government area of the state on March 20.
But the attack was repelled by the governor’s security aides.
