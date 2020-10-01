Ortom questions economic benefits of rail line to Niger Republic | Ripples Nigeria

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has querried the economic benefits of the a rail line the Federal Government plans to construct from Kano to Niger Republic.

Ortom, who frowned at the plan, doubted if such a gigantic project holds any economic benefit for the country.

Ortom, who made his feelings known during the inauguration and groundbreaking of Benue State Geographic Information Service in Makurdi on Wednesday, also called on the National Assembly to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to put aside the project, which was expected to cost $1.9bn.

Ortom asked: “What is the economic benefit of a rail line from Nigeria to Niger? Why do we have to take $1.9bn to make a rail line to Niger?”

The governor further charged the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Water Resources, Sada Soli, to work with other colleagues and advise the Federal Government not to take money to execute railway project to Niger Republic.

“Some of the policies of the Federal Government have made some of us to be suspicious. We have seen cattle colony, Ruga and open grazing camouflage coming into play,” the governor said.

