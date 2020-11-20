Ortom rules out APC return

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has dismissed insinuations that he was one of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors knocking on the doors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), following the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, to the ruling party.

Ortom, who dumped the APC for the PDP ahead of the 2019 general election, made the clarification in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, on Thursday.

The governor said though he had been contacted by some notable persons to dump the PDP and return to the APC, he had declined the invitation.

The statement read: “We have read some mischievous statements by members of the opposition in Benue State insinuating that Governor Samuel Ortom plans to rejoin All Progressives Congress.

“Those involved in the impish allegation are clearly doing so to soothe their stuck-up apprehensions.

“Why will Governor Ortom return to the APC? To do what? It is true that the governor was contacted by some notable persons to defect from Peoples Democratic Party, but he declined the invitation.”

The statement said Ortom, who is the leader of the PDP in the North Central, had a robust relationship with other leaders of the party in the region and has no reason to leave the party.

“Governor Ortom is the leader of PDP in North Central Nigeria, and he is enjoying a robust relationship with other leaders of the party in Benue State and the entire region.

“It is, therefore, ridiculous for anyone to insinuate that the governor has the intention to leave PDP,” the statement added.

