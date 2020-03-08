Ortom threatens to drag failed contractors to EFCC

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Sunday, threatened to drag all contractors who failed to diligently execute projects awarded to them by the state government.

The governor stated this after inspecting the ongoing work on the Terwase Agbadu -Yaikyo/Apir, Customary Court of Appeal in the state.

He expressed displeasure at the inability of the contractor handling the Daudu-Gbajimba road project to execute the contract, saying “we have given him a deadline to bring back the money he collected for the contract and failing to do that we will hand him over to EFCC.”

Read also: Three scientists submit coronavirus treatment claims to Nigerian govt

Ortom also cautioned the contractor handling Igbo-Ikpa-Wannune road project to ensure thoroughness in the execution of the contract.

He said: “We have given them enough money and I expect that project to move speedily. They must know that I have no time to joke with anyone at this time because it is all about Samuel Ortom’s administration and I will not allow anybody to make a mess of our efforts to impact the lives of our people.

“Like I said, our second term is the last opportunity that Benue people have given to us and we are not going to rest but ensure that we provide them the dividends of democracy despite the very tasking financial challenges that we are facing.”

Join the conversation

Opinions