Ortom to Buhari: Condolence message not enough, fish out killers of Benue people

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has expressly condemned the attack on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Mgban community, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to do more than just send a condolence message over the attack.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that President Buhari had on Saturday condemned the “extreme violence” and killings of scores of people in the State within one week, asking security agencies to deal with the attackers.

But speaking to Journalists, on Saturday, in Makurdi, the state capital, Ortom challenged Buhari to fish out the perpetrators of the attack.

He assured that the people of the state would not take laws into their hands, but will remain law abiding.

READ ALSO: Ortom accuses Nigerian govt of withholding N64bn Benue funds

Ortom said: “I condemn this act. It is most unfortunate. We are law abiding people. We will not be provoked to take arms against anyone. We will allow the law to take its course.

“I saw the president’s condolence message but he should go beyond this and issue orders to smoke out these herders and terrorists. You can imagine the pain of this people. People doing this are known and must be fished out.

“Those inviting this Fulani to unleash terror should wait until I leave office, then you can repeal the law. We want peace. I refuse to be provoked. How can we make progress with this type of killing? Putting blame and castigating me is not right.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now