Politics
Ortom to Buhari: Condolence message not enough, fish out killers of Benue people
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has expressly condemned the attack on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Mgban community, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to do more than just send a condolence message over the attack.
Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that President Buhari had on Saturday condemned the “extreme violence” and killings of scores of people in the State within one week, asking security agencies to deal with the attackers.
But speaking to Journalists, on Saturday, in Makurdi, the state capital, Ortom challenged Buhari to fish out the perpetrators of the attack.
He assured that the people of the state would not take laws into their hands, but will remain law abiding.
READ ALSO: Ortom accuses Nigerian govt of withholding N64bn Benue funds
Ortom said: “I condemn this act. It is most unfortunate. We are law abiding people. We will not be provoked to take arms against anyone. We will allow the law to take its course.
“I saw the president’s condolence message but he should go beyond this and issue orders to smoke out these herders and terrorists. You can imagine the pain of this people. People doing this are known and must be fished out.
“Those inviting this Fulani to unleash terror should wait until I leave office, then you can repeal the law. We want peace. I refuse to be provoked. How can we make progress with this type of killing? Putting blame and castigating me is not right.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...