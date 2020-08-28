ORTOM TO MIYETTI ALLAH: Set up vigilante group in Benue, go to jail

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has vowed to send to jail any member of the Miyetti Allah Kauta Hore, a Fulani herdsmen association, who would come to Benue State to set up a vigilante group.

He said Benue as a state that believes in the rule of law, would not allow any single vigilante group of Miyetti Allah to come to the state to make noise.

Ortom stated this on Thursday in response to the vow by the Miyetti Allah Kauta Hore to set up vigilante groups in all states of the federation to combat insecurity.

The governor, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Terver Akase, accused the Fulani group of evil plots with the proposed vigilante and cautioned them not to come to Benue State.

He said, “No Fulani group will come to Benue State where I am the governor (with a vigilante group). You people know that it is a lie, they cannot come. No room for them to establish a vigilante group in whatever kind.”

Noting that the Fulani group said it would not use a vigilante group of Nigeria when he confronted them, the governor insisted that a vigilante group set up by Miyetti Allah would not operate in Benue.

“We have our own vigilante that operates here, we have community policing in which we are recruiting now and livestock guard that takes care of herdsmen in active support with security men.

“So, no single vigilante group of Miyetti Allah will come to Benue State to make any noise here. For us in Benue State, we believe in the rule of law and we will jail them,” Ortom said.

