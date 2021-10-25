News
Ortom to sign amended Benue Community Volunteer Guards law
The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has disclosed that he will on Tuesday assent to the amended Community Volunteer Guards law.
Ortom disclosed this on Sunday at the NKST Church, Jato-Aka, in the Kwande Local Government Area during the wedding of Sandra Nguavese Orban and Desmond Mhembena Anza.
The law was first passed in 2000 by the state House of Assembly and assented to by the then Governor George Akume.
According to the governor, the amended law when assented to will enable the guards to be equipped with legal weapons recognised by the constitution to assist conventional security agents to fight crime and terrorist activities.
READ ALSO: Ortom asks Nigerian govt to declare herdsmen terrorists
Furthermore, Ortom decried that previous calls and appeals to the Federal Government to declare killer herdsmen as terrorists fell on deaf ears, saying it was regrettable that the activities of the militia herdsmen were worse compared with other groups that had already been proscribed by the Federal Government.
The governor acknowledged the support of the church to his administration through prayers and counsel, saying it has guided him greatly in administering the state through thick and thin.
