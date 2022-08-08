Ortom to submit firearms licence application for state security outfit to Buhari

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, says he will formally submit an application to seek approval for licences to procure AK-47 and AK-49 riffles by members of the newly established Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, to President Muhammadu Buhari, this week.

The Governor made this known at a reception on Sunday organised by the President of Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Cosmas Idye, to mark his 35 years of marriage anniversary.

He said the state government did not contravene the Constitution of the Federal Republic by setting up the security outfit and has the right to pass the law establishing the outfit.

Ortom added that the state’s law establishing the community volunteer guards was designed to assist the conventional security agencies in fighting crime.

“As long as we make laws that are not in conflict with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we are right in establishing the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards.

“This week, we are going to submit forward a letter to President Buhari for approval to get licence for AK-47 and AK-49 for our security outfit. And we hope to get a favourable consideration from the President”, the governor stated.

