Ortom unveils spokesman, speaker, others as PDP guber aspirant for 2023 | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Ortom unveils spokesman, speaker, others as PDP guber aspirant for 2023
Spokesman of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Terver Akase, is among the six gubernatorial aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), unveiled by the governor on Sunday for the 2023 elections.
Ortom introduced the aspirants at the JS Tarka Institute of Political Studies, Gboko, during the defection of some notable Benue politicians, including Joseph Kaaba, Francis Kwaghgba, and their supporters from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP.
Also, other aspirants Ortom introduced were: Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Titus Uba, Dr. Paul Ubwa, Engineer Dondu Ahire, Dr. Robert Orya, and commissioner of Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar.
The governor urged the State PDP Chairman, Sir John Ngbede, to convene a meeting with all gubernatorial aspirants and advised the governorship hopefuls to work as a team, because only one person would occupy the seat in 2023.
Meanwhile, he promised to work closely with stakeholders of the party to produce a consensus governorship candidate, noting that if the idea of a consensus candidate fails, the decision would be made at the party primary election, which he emphasised would be free and fair.
READ ALSO: Power generation rises by 8.46% in one week
He assured those defecting from APC to the PDP of equal opportunities and internal democracy and expressed optimism that the party would regain power at the national level in 2023.
On his part, the State Chairman of PDP described the APC as a sinking ship and urged the people of Benue to join the PDP.
Also, the chairman of the defection ceremony, Chief Terngu Tsegba, and the Executive Chairman of Gboko Local Government Council, James Kachina, acknowledged the “people-oriented projects” executed in Gboko by the Ortom administration, saying the people have reasons to remain in PDP.
Joseph Kaaba, who spoke on behalf of the defectors, said they were happy with the good works of the governor and decided to join forces with him and other PDP faithful to provide dividends of democracy to the people.
By Victor Uzoho
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....