Ortom unveils spokesman, speaker, others as PDP guber aspirant for 2023 | Ripples Nigeria

Spokesman of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Terver Akase, is among the six gubernatorial aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), unveiled by the governor on Sunday for the 2023 elections.

Ortom introduced the aspirants at the JS Tarka Institute of Political Studies, Gboko, during the defection of some notable Benue politicians, including Joseph Kaaba, Francis Kwaghgba, and their supporters from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP.

Also, other aspirants Ortom introduced were: Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Titus Uba, Dr. Paul Ubwa, Engineer Dondu Ahire, Dr. Robert Orya, and commissioner of Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar.

The governor urged the State PDP Chairman, Sir John Ngbede, to convene a meeting with all gubernatorial aspirants and advised the governorship hopefuls to work as a team, because only one person would occupy the seat in 2023.

Meanwhile, he promised to work closely with stakeholders of the party to produce a consensus governorship candidate, noting that if the idea of a consensus candidate fails, the decision would be made at the party primary election, which he emphasised would be free and fair.

He assured those defecting from APC to the PDP of equal opportunities and internal democracy and expressed optimism that the party would regain power at the national level in 2023.

On his part, the State Chairman of PDP described the APC as a sinking ship and urged the people of Benue to join the PDP.

Also, the chairman of the defection ceremony, Chief Terngu Tsegba, and the Executive Chairman of Gboko Local Government Council, James Kachina, acknowledged the “people-oriented projects” executed in Gboko by the Ortom administration, saying the people have reasons to remain in PDP.

Joseph Kaaba, who spoke on behalf of the defectors, said they were happy with the good works of the governor and decided to join forces with him and other PDP faithful to provide dividends of democracy to the people.

By Victor Uzoho

