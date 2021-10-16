Ortom urges border communities to end dispute

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Saturday appealed to warring communities along the state border with Ebonyi to end their dispute.

Ortom, who was reacting to report on the missing persons at Ado community in Benue State, said the land dispute has led to the disruption of activities in the affected communities.

He told the people of the communities to allow the Benue and Ebonyi State governments to resolve the crisis.

He said: “This is a problem I inherited. It is a really unfortunate challenge.

“This is a situation where you have people who speak the same language, have kinsmen in Ado and residence in Ebonyi; also people who are originally from Ebonyi but live in Ado LGA of Benue State.

“It is beyond boundary issue, but we are discussing with the national boundary commission to see what we can do.

“We must live as brothers and sisters because all the years of fighting, killing, and destruction from both sides have not yielded anything.

“The children are not going to school, no business or farming activities is going on there because of the crisis.

“I want to appeal to both sides to sheath their sword and allow the two governments to come in and solve the problem.”

