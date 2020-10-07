Ortom urges Buhari to heed calls for restructuring of Nigeria

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to heed calls for urgent restructuring of the country to save it from total collapse.

The governor, who made the call in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, argued that government must “listen to the views of its citizens and evolve acceptable ways of addressing the country’s challenges.

He also chided the presidency for rejecting views of concerned Nigerians on national issues.

Several Nigerians including the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and Senior Pastor of the Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, had last week urged President Buhari to undertake urgent restructuring of Nigeria to save it from break-up.

The presidency quickly responded and described the calls as recurring threats to the nation’s corporate existence.

But Ortom urged the Federal Government to respect Nigerians’ views on national issues, particularly on the security challenges rocking the nation.

He also implored the government to respect the rule of law and end the wave of impunity through its actions and policies.

The statement read: “Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom urges the Federal Government not to dismiss calls for the restructuring of the country and other views expressed by the people as ‘unpatriotic outbursts’.

“Nigeria is practising democracy which guarantees the freedom of speech to all citizens and not a military regime which suppresses the right of the people to voice their opinions about the challenges facing their country.

“It is incumbent on the Federal Government to listen to the views of the people and evolve acceptable ways of addressing the problems confronting the country instead of engaging in a combative style, anyone who dares to suggest alternative approaches to tackling the challenges.

“Great nations of the world got to their enviable status by harnessing and utilising ideas of their citizens, not by discouraging those who made bold submissions on the development of their countries.”

