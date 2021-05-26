Ortom vows to resist Buhari's plan to rehabilitate grazing reserves in Benue | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
Ortom vows to resist Buhari’s plan to rehabilitate grazing reserves in Benue
The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has vowed that the planned rehabilitation of grazing reserves by the Federal Government will not work in his state.
In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, and made available to Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday, Ortom said there was no land in the state that had been gazetted for grazing reserves and as such, the state should be counted out of the plan.
“It is now clear that there is a hidden agenda which only the Presidency knows.
“In Benue, we have embraced ranching as the viable alternative to open grazing and there is no going back on our resolve.
“We wish to make it clear that no land in Benue State had been gazetted for grazing routes.
“Open grazing is an archaic policy that should be dumped by any right thinking society but the Federal Government’s insistence on going through with it is baffling.”
The governor added that while Benue will not stop the Federal Government’s plan to rehabilitate grazing reserves or create cattle routes in other states, the state should not be included in the plan as it will not work.
By Isaac Dachen…
