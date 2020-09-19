Osagie Ize-Iyamu votes, optimistic of winning | Ripples Nigeria
Edo Decides 2020 Latest Politics

Osagie Ize-Iyamu votes, optimistic of winning

September 19, 2020
Osagie Ize-Iyamu votes, optimistic of winning
By Ripples Nigeria

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu has cast his vote.

Ize-Iyamu voted at exactly 9:25am in his polling unit in Edo South senatorial district.

Speaking to newsmen after casting his vote the APC candidate expressed confidence at winning the election.

Read also: Promise of free, fair election should not be mere lip service, Atiku tells Buhari

He also said that he was pleased with the conduct of the exercise so far.

He said that if the atmosphere in his polling unit was replicated in all the other polling units in the state the election would be free and fair.

He added that he would be relocating to Benin in order to be able to monitor the election in the APC situation room.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */