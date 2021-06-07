Osaka pulls out of Berlin event following French Open withdrawal | Ripples Nigeria

Naomi Osaka will not be participating at the Berlin WTA 500 event billed to kick off next week as she has pulled out.

The Japanese Grand Slam winner had already said she would be staying off the court for a while.

Osaka was forced to withdraw from the ongoing French Open in Paris following controversies over her decision to not speak to the media.

“We have received notification Naomi Osaka cannot start in Berlin. After consulting her management, she will take a break,” said a spokesman for the Berlin event.

Osaka’s withdrawal casts doubt on her participation at the third Grand Slam of the year – Wimbledon – which begins 28 June.

The four-time major winner withdrew from French Open citing a need to protect her mental health.

Osaka, 23, had already defeated Maria Tig in straight sets in the first round of the tournament before withdrawing

