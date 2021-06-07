Osaka pulls out of Berlin event following French Open withdrawal | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Osaka pulls out of Berlin event following French Open withdrawal
Naomi Osaka will not be participating at the Berlin WTA 500 event billed to kick off next week as she has pulled out.
The Japanese Grand Slam winner had already said she would be staying off the court for a while.
Osaka was forced to withdraw from the ongoing French Open in Paris following controversies over her decision to not speak to the media.
“We have received notification Naomi Osaka cannot start in Berlin. After consulting her management, she will take a break,” said a spokesman for the Berlin event.
Read Also: Organizers tag as ‘unfortunate’ Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from French Open
Osaka’s withdrawal casts doubt on her participation at the third Grand Slam of the year – Wimbledon – which begins 28 June.
The four-time major winner withdrew from French Open citing a need to protect her mental health.
Osaka, 23, had already defeated Maria Tig in straight sets in the first round of the tournament before withdrawing
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....