Osaka says self-reflection during quarantine helped her win US Open

September 13, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

Japan’s Naomi Osaka was over the moon on Saturday in New York after she won the Us Open for the second time.

The 22-year-old, who defeated home girl Serena Williams in the final of the 2018 edition, saw off Victoria Azarenka at the weekend to clinch another Grand Slam title.

Osaka fought back from a set down to beat Azarenka, 1-6 6-3 6-3 at Flushing Meadows.

She says her self-reflection during the Quarantine period because of the coronavirus pandemic helped her to victory.

“The quarantine definitely gave me a chance to think a lot about things, what I want to accomplish, what I want people to remember me by,” said Osaka.

“I would definitely say it’s been an important few months.”

“For me, my life was always go, go tennis-wise, especially after the previous US Open that I won.

“It definitely accelerated things, and I’ve never had a chance to slow down,” she explained.

Victory earned Osaka a third major title after winning the 2018 US Open and 2019 Australian Open.

