Sports
Osasuna end Real Madrid’s perfect start to season
Real Madrid’s perfect start to the season has come to an end after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Osasuna in La Liga on Sunday.
Osasuna had a player sent off late on but held on to the scoreline ad they took away a point from the encounter at the Bernabeu.
Kareem Benzema had an opportunity to seal the win for the host after being awarded a penalty in the 78th minute, but he missed.
Vinicius Junior gave Real Madrid the lead in the 42nd minute before Kike Garcia equalised on 50 minutes.
Osasuna were reduced to 10 men when David Garcia was sent off for the foul on Benzema which led to the penalty.
Madrid are now level on points with rivals Barcelona but remain top of La Liga’s table on goal difference.
