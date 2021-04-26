OSCARS: Anthony Hopkins is oldest actor to win Best Actor at 83 (See complete list of winners) | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
OSCARS: Anthony Hopkins is oldest actor to win Best Actor at 83 (See complete list of winners)
Welsh actor, Anthony Hopkins clinched the Best Actor honor at Sunday’s Academy Awards for his starring role in The Father.
The 83-year-old made history with his second Oscar victory, becoming the oldest star to win an Academy Award for Best Actor award after becoming the oldest Best Actor nominee when the 2021 Oscar nominations were announced in March.
He beat fellow nominees Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Gary Oldman (Mank), and Steven Yeun (Minari).
Presenter Joaquin Phoneix, who won the category last year for his performance in Joker, accepted the award on an absent Hopkins’ behalf.
Anthony Hopkins won his first at the 64th Academy Awards, earning the Best Actor award for his iconic performance as an expert psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter in the 1992 psychological thriller The Silence of the Lambs.
The annual movie award ceremony was broadcast from two locations in Los Angeles: The Dolby Theatre and Union Station.
There was no anchor to officiate the event; making it the third consecutive year that Oscars will be without an anchor, following Kevin Hart’s homophobic comments a couple of years ago.
Read also: #OSCARS2020: Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart’ emerges as Nollywood’s entry, a first for Nigeria
David Fincher’s Netflix film Mank led the nominations with 10 in total, while The Father, Judas And The Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, South Of Metal, and The Trial Of The Chicago 7 all followed with six nods apiece.
The big winner on the night was Nomadland, which won three prizes in Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress for Frances McDormand.
Six films managed two awards, with The Father, Mank, Sound of Metal, Soul, Judas and the Black Messiah all managing a pair of prizes.
Frances McDormand won her third best actress Oscar for her role in “Nomadland” and Anthony Hopkins notched his second-best actor win for “The Father.”
See the full list of winners below.
Best Picture
- “Nomadland” — Winner
- “The Father”
- “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- “Mank”
- “Minari”
- “Promising Young Woman”
- “Sound of Metal”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Best Director
- Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” — Winner
- Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”
- David Fincher, “Mank”
- Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”
- Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”
Actress in a Leading Role
- Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” — Winner
- Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
- Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”
- Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”
Actor in a Leading Role
- Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” — Winner
- Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”
- Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- Gary Oldman, “Mank”
- Steven Yeun, “Minari”
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Yuh-jung Youn, “Minari” — Winner
- Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
- Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”
- Olivia Colman, “The Father”
- Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” — Winner
- Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
- Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami…”
- Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”
- LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Original Song
- “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” — Winner
- “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
- “Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”
- “lo Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”
- “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami…”
Animated Feature Film
- “Soul” — Winner
- “Onward”
- “Over the Moon”
- “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”
- “Wolfwalkers”
Makeup and Hairstyling
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — Winner
- “Emma.”
- “Hillbilly Elegy”
- “Mank”
- “Pinocchio”
Visual Effects
- “Tenet” — Winner
- “Love and Monsters”
- “The Midnight Sky”
- “Mulan”
- “The One and Only Ivan”
Cinematography
- “Mank” — Winner
- “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- “News of the World”
- “Nomadland”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Film Editing
- “Sound of Metal” — Winner
- “The Father”
- “Nomadland”
- “Promising Young Woman”
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Production Design
- “Mank” — Winner
- “The Father”
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
- “News of the World”
- “Tenet”
Sound
- “Sound of Metal” — Winner
- “Greyhound”
- “Mank”
- “News of the World”
- “Soul”
International Feature Film
- Denmark, “Another Round” — Winner
- Hong Kong, “Better Days”
- Romania, “Collective”
- Tunisia, “The Man Who Sold His Skin”
- Bosnia and Herzegovina, “Quo Vadis, Aida?”
Documentary Short Subject
- “Colette” — Winner
- “A Concerto Is a Conversation”
- “Do Not Split”
- “Hunger Ward”
- “A Love Song for Latasha”
Documentary Feature
- “My Octopus Teacher”— Winner
- “Collective”
- “Crip Camp”
- “The Mole Agent”
- “Time”
Live Action Short Film
- “Two Distant Strangers” — Winner
- “Feeling Through”
- “The Letter Room”
- “The Present”
- “White Eye”
Animated Short Film
- “If Anything Happens I Love You” — Winner
- “Burrow”
- “Genius Loci”
- “Opera”
- “Yes-People”
-
Original Screenplay
- Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” — Winner
- Screenplay by Will Berson and Shaka King; story by Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas and Keith Lucas, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
- Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”
- Screenplay by Darius Marder and Abraham Marder; story by Darius Marder and Derek Cianfrance, “Sound of Metal”
- Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
-
Adapted Screenplay
- Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, “The Father” — Winner
- Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern; story by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer and Nina Pedrad, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
- Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”
- Kemp Powers, “One Night in Miami…”
- Ramin Bahrani, “The White Tiger”
Original Score
- “Soul” — Winner
- “Da 5 Bloods”
- “Mank”
- “Minari”
- “News of the World”
Costume Design
- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — Winner
- “Emma.”
- “Mank”
- “Mulan”
- “Pinocchio”
