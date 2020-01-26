Oshiomhole alleges INEC recruited ‘Professor of Crook’ to make Ihedioha governor

The National Chairman of the All Progress Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, is not done with celebrating the victory of Nigeria’s ruling party at Supreme Court in the matter of Imo state governorship election.

Speaking on Saturday in Auchi, Edo state during a unification rally to receive decampees from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oshiomhole alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should be held responsible for recruiting a ‘Professor of Crook’ to manipulate the Imo gubernatorial election in favour of the now sacked Emeka Ihedioha of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Everybody knows that you need one quarter of the votes in at least two third local governments in a state to be declared a winner or governor, but INEC recruit a professor of crook who declared Emeka Ihedeoha of the PDP who scored one third in 12 local governments out of 27, so if the professor go free with his loot another person will try it again.

“That was the mischief that the Supreme Court corrected that they are hiring people to come and make noise. We don’t steal votes, we win votes. So I congratulate the Supreme Court for upholding the constitution of the country,” he said.

He added that the APC will push for the insertion in the electoral law that any Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) official who deliberately declared a loser as the winner of an election should be charged to Court.

Oshiomhole also berated suspected hoodlums who set ablaze a venue arranged to hist a rally to receive some defectors into the fold of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oshiomhole, it was learnt, had prepared the venue in Auchi, Estako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

However, persons suspected to be hoodlums, on Saturday stormed the venue and set it ablaze, allegedly destroying two cars, over 1000 chairs and several canopies.

According to a source, there were gunshots before the hoodlums burnt the venue, a field said to belong to a private individual in the state.

