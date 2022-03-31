Oshiomhole charges Nigerians to demand quality education from govt

The former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, on Thursday charged Nigerians to demand quality education from the government.

Oshiomhole, who made the call at an event in Abuja, decried the poor quality of educational facilities in schools.

He said: “Talking about education, one thing I want us to do is not to be carried away by politics. We have a law that says if a child is not in school, the parents should be prosecuted.

“That is the law of universal compulsory education, but as we speak, we have children who are being taught under the tree, that is if they are being taught at all. And we have teachers who can’t even spell their names and they can only spread illiteracy.

“It is about harassing, engaging, terrorising and if I may quote Obasanjo, even behaving like a rebel to force governors and governments to get priorities rights with regards to education

“It is not possible for us to boast of the ultra-modern government house but the most dilapidated schools and even to employ teachers and not pay them.

“You have angry and hungry people in the classroom. They can’t be nice to our children and when they show no kindness to those children, those children grow up without care, without feeling, believing that the society is uncaring.”

