Oshiomhole distances self from tweet criticising Makinde as ‘overhyped gov’

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissociated himself from impersonating tweets tagging the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde as ‘overhyped’.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by his media aide, Victor Oshioke, who also listed some Twitter handles impersonating the former Edo State Governor.

According to Oshioke, the tweets and the handles were fake and did “not represent the opinions or sentiments of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.”

The statement reads: “The attention of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has been drawn to a series of tweets from a Twitter account @A_Oshiomhole commenting on recent national issues. Specifically, there was a tweet that originated from this account on January 20, 2022, which seems to insinuate that H. E. Seyi Makinde, Executive Governor of Oyo State is an “Overhyped Social Media Governor.”

“We wish to alert the general public that this Twitter account is fake as it is not operated by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole or any of his aides.

“Let it be on record that all tweets that have originated from this account or will originate from it in the future do not represent the opinions or sentiments of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

“Some of them are @adamsoshiomhole, @Oshiomhole, @adamsosh, @_adamsoshiomole, @adamsOshiomhol, @Adamsoshiomol4, @Adamsoshiomol5.”

The statement further disclosed that Oshiomhole’s official handle is @aoshiomhole “which will be verified soon.”

