Oshiomhole dubs APC Gov’s Forum DG a pig, says he will get stained fighting him

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has likened the Progressives Governors Forum’s Director General, Salihu Lukman, to a big.

The immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) described Lukman as such shortly after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, on Wednesday.

Lukman, who has remained one of Oshiomhole’s fiercest critics recently, alerted of plots to have Oshiomhole returned as the APC chairman.

He had also said that the APC governorship campaign in Edo State was personalised around Oshiomhole and that the candidate of the party, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu was an onlooker.

He added, “We need to appeal to Comrade Oshiomhole to ‘calm down’. This campaign is not about his person.”

Asked by State House correspondents to respond to the claim and other allegations Lukman had levelled against him in recent times, Oshiomhole said:

“You want me to engage in a fight with a pig? If you engage in a fight with a pig, the pig already is stained by its nature and you will wear your white garment, and in my own case, kaaki to go and wrestle with a pig? I will not.”

The sacked APC chairman also told the newsmen that his reputation in Edo State could be likened to that of President Buhari who, according to him, would remain relevant even when his tenure ends in 2023.

He said, “There is no village I go to that people do not know me and is this that I used to override the godfathers in Edo State for two consecutive terms and even got the governor elected through elections, no violence before becoming the national chairman.

“So, if you remove the office…is like our president now, though I cannot compare myself to him, but it is like President Muhammadu Buhari by 2023, when his tenure would have lapsed as President but those who believe in him, in 2024 and beyond, each time they see him, that trust they have in him will always be there.

“He bonds with the people, that bond was not created by the fact that he is the president, in fact he became the president because of that bond.”

Speaking on Lukman attacks, Oshiomhole said that the APC Governors’ Forum DG was being used by cowards in the party, who were against him, but would not want to be known.

Oshiomhole said, “So my attitude is not to reply to noise and it is coming from somebody who says he is an employee and appointee of Progressives Governors Forum, he is just like the cowards that are using him that are not able to come out.

“Otherwise, you should ask this guy, who is now an election expert. He contested for the senate against Makarfi, he lost. He even contested against governor El-Rufai during the primaries and he lost, before (governor) Fayemi unilaterally appointed him the DG.”

