Oshiomhole escapes death in Edo auto crash; two security aides die

Two security aides attached to the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, died in an auto crash in Ovia North-East local government area of Edo State.

The accident occurred when an articulated vehicle lost control and ran into the former APC chairman’s convoy near Oluku junction in the LGA.

The convoy was heading to Usen to join the APC campaign train for the September 19 governorship election in Edo when the accident occurred.

A statement signed by Oshiomhole’s media aide, Victor Oshoke, said two other persons were wounded in the accident.

He added that the development forced the APC governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to call off his rally at Usen.

The statement read: “Some minutes after 12:00 p.m. today, Tuesday, September 1, 2020, there was a motor accident involving the convoy of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, along Benin-Lagos by-pass before Oluku junction.

“We are sad to report that two police personnel in the Toyota Hilux truck lost their lives while two others are in critical condition receiving treatment at a hospital in the state. Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and other persons in the convoy, apart from those indicated above, did not sustain any injuries.”

“While we pray for the quick recovery of the injured policemen, we extend our condolences to the families of the departe

“The case was immediately reported at the Ekiadolor Police Station, and investigations are ongoing.”

