Oshiomhole gets reprieve, as court sets aside ruling suspending him as APC chairman

The ruling of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court that sacked the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has been set aside.

The ruling was set aside by a Federal High Court in Kano on Thursday.

An FCT High Court presided over by Justice Danlemi Senchi, had on Wednesday granted an order of interim injunction suspending Oshiomhole as the APC national chairman.

But about 24 hours after that ruling, Justice Lewis Allagoa of the Kano State Federal High Court set aside the ruling.

He ordered the police and Department of State Service (DSS) to ensure security for Oshiomhole to continue his work as the APC chairman.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, it was not yet known who filed the case at the Kano Federal High Court.

