Latest Politics

Oshiomhole gets reprieve, as court sets aside ruling suspending him as APC chairman

March 5, 2020
Adams-Oshiomhole
By Ripples Nigeria

The ruling of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court that sacked the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has been set aside.

The ruling was set aside by a Federal High Court in Kano on Thursday.

An FCT High Court presided over by Justice Danlemi Senchi, had on Wednesday granted an order of interim injunction suspending Oshiomhole as the APC national chairman.

But about 24 hours after that ruling, Justice Lewis Allagoa of the Kano State Federal High Court set aside the ruling.

He ordered the police and Department of State Service (DSS) to ensure security for Oshiomhole to continue his work as the APC chairman.

READ ALSO: NCDC boss reveals why he went to China, says Nigerians should be proud of him

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, it was not yet known who filed the case at the Kano Federal High Court.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!