Oshiomhole is ‘the most divisive party chairman in the history of party politics in Nigeria’ –APC Chieftain

A former Deputy National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Capt. Muhammad Bala Jibrin, on Sunday asked the party to convene an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) ahead of the June 22 governorship primary in Edo State.

In a statement in Abuja, Jibrin also described the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, as the most divisive party chairman in the political annals of the country.

He also wondered why the former Edo State governor had been at the centre of the crises that had engulfed state chapters of the APC since November 2018.

He said: “Unless Adams Oshiomhole has an agenda to weaken APC and lower its esteem before millions of Nigerians, it is inexplicable that he remains at the centre of all the party’s crisis that has engulfed the state chapters of the party since November 2018. From Zamfara to Ogun, from Imo to Rivers, from Bauchi to Adamawa and now Edo, you can see his hands and his self-centered tendencies visibly.

“Rather than become a unifying factor, Adams Oshiomhole has become the most divisive party chairman in the history of party politics in Nigeria. Because of the flagrant violation of the party’s constitution by Adams Oshiomhole, the APC has now become a shadow of its former self. Its 2013-2018 format, in which party members feel at home and have a say in the affairs of the party is no more.

“The APC is at risk of losing its core if it has not lost it already. Because of Adams Oshiomhole’s ways, the APC is now at the crossroads.

READ ALSO: Oshiomhole’s ordeal orchestrated by PDP – APC chieftain

“All well-meaning Nigerians will like to see President Buhari complete his term peacefully and leave behind a legacy of robust party politics, real democracy, democratic institution and popular participation of citizens. However, it seems, Adams Oshiomhole will not allow that. He has not learned one lesson and is digging deeper. All well-meaning party leaders should reflect on this and take the necessary action before the APC scatters. If the APC is to survive and institutionalize itself, as President Buhari envisioned during the last NEC meeting, party leaders must wake up. We cannot continue to allow an Adams Oshiomhole to taint a worthy legacy of anti-corruption, good governance and infrastructural development put in place by our beloved President Muhammdu Buhari.

“I hereby call on President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and all other well-meaning leaders of APC to come out and condemn these acts of impunity by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and save the party from imminent collapse. A word is enough for the wise.”

Jibrin, who was the deputy national auditor during the APC Interim Management Committee headed by Chief Bisi Akande, also accused the party National Chairman of trampling on the party’s Constitution rather than upholding the rule of law.

Join the conversation

Opinions