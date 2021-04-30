 Oshiomhole links insecurity in north to actions of El-Rufai | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Oshiomhole links insecurity in north to actions of El-Rufai

Published

2 hours ago

on

The former national Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has detailed reasons for the insecurity in the Northern region of the country.

Oshiomhole made this assertion on Friday, during a speech delivered at the 2nd Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), National Peace and Security summit in Abuja.

According to the former labour leader, the mass retrenchment of over 29,000 workers by the Kaduna State government led by Governor Nasir el-Rufai in the last two years have played a major role in contributing to the current insecurity experienced in the region.

He said that there is a nexus between throwing workers out of their jobs and the resultant increase in unemployment and rising wave of insecurity.

“The present high state of insecurity in Kaduna State has a lot to do with the penchant of the state government for throwing workers out of jobs. As we speak, from 2016 to date, over 29,000 workers have been thrown out of their jobs in Kaduna state.

READ ALSO: APC caretaker committee repeating Oshiomhole’s mistake – PGF chief

“Also tuition fees in Kaduna State have been increased by 100 percent. What this means is that many children of the poor workers will not be able to attend good schools while the children of the rich are sent to study outside the country.

“The implication is that these children who dropped out of school will now be used by bad elements to perpetrate insecurity in the country.

“We call on the governor of Kaduna State to rescind the decision urgently,” Oshiomhole said.

Speaking further, he said that the peace summit is to interrogate the issues causing insecurity and find a lasting solution that can take the country out of the woods of insecurity sooner or later.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations5 days ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations6 days ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations6 days ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Barcelona suffer surprise home defeat by Granada, miss chance to go top of La Liga Barcelona suffer surprise home defeat by Granada, miss chance to go top of La Liga
Sports10 hours ago

Barcelona suffer surprise home defeat by Granada, miss chance to go top of La Liga

Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona shockingly fell 2-1 to Granada at Camp Nou on Thursday night as the Ronald Koeman’s...
Sports2 days ago

UCL: Man City take control of PSG tie after comeback win in Paris

Manchester City are in control of their Champions League semifinal tie against Paris Saint-Germain after securing a 2-1 first leg...
Sports2 days ago

Ordega leaves China, joins Spanish club Levante on two-year contract

Super Falcons star, Francisca Ordega has completed a move from Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua to Spanish Iberdola side Levante. The...
Sports2 days ago

Federer to auction Grand Slam shoes, racquets, others to support foundation

Roger Federer is set to auction off some of the items he used on court during his journey to a...
Sports3 days ago

Benzema, Pulisic score as Madrid, Chelsea play first-leg draw in UCL semi

Karim Benzema and Christian Pulisic were on target for their respective clubs as Real Madrid held Chelsea to a 1-1...

Latest Tech News

Tech2 hours ago

Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
Tech24 hours ago

One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky

At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Tech1 day ago

Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...
News2 days ago

Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...
News3 days ago

Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
News4 days ago

OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...