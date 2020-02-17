‘Oshiomhole must go’ protesters storm APC secretariat

A group of protesters calling for the removal of national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole on Monday besieged the party secretariat in Abuja.

The protesters under the aegis of the APC Young Stakeholders carried various placards with inscriptions such as ‘Oshiomhole Must Go’, ‘Oshiomhole go home’, and ‘We are tired of loosing’, among others.

One of the leaders of the protesters, Mathias Omikpa, accuses Oshiomhole of being responsible for the losses, and reversals the party has experienced in recent times.

