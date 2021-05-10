Oshiomhole narrates how he escaped imprisonment during his activist days | Ripples Nigeria

The former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole, has praised the rule of law and courage displayed by the judiciary during his days as an activist.

According to Oshiomhole, a former Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and former governor of Edo State, this uncommon courage allowed him to escape imprisonment on several occasions.

Oshiomhole made this disclosure on Sunday while receiving the leadership of the Law Students Association of Nigeria, led by Blessing Abonmhere, in his private office, in Abuja.

He said, “I always say that I have been a beneficiary of very courageous judiciary and for a courageous judiciary, I would have been a convict because in the course of my work as a trade union leader, when I stepped on the toes of government redline, they deploy all the weapons including the police, had me arrested countless times, arraigned before magistrates and judges for all kinds of charges, like unlawful assembly and incitement.

“But each time they did that, I have been fortunate to appear before judges with courage. I have been defended by lawyers, who most of the time provided their knowledge of the law and intellectual sagacity to defend me from the government after government.”

