Oshiomhole officially declares 2023 presidential bid, vows to create 20m jobs in Nigeria

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Wednesday formally declared his 2023 presidential bid.

Oshiomhole, who addressed the party supporters at the Cyprian Ekwensi Centre for Arts and Culture in Abuja, promised to create 20 million jobs for Nigerians if elected the country’s President next year.

He identified poverty as the main impediment to Nigeria’s progress, saying the youth deserve decent and well-paid jobs.

The former governor said he would replicate President Muhammadu Buhari’s policies and ensure that Nigeria becomes a competitive economy in the world.

He said: “There is no argument that poverty is a threat to our national prosperity. Nigeria needs revival in all its facets, especially the economy. It’s sad that almost all what we consume in the country isn’t being produced here. That’s why the rate of the poor people is high.

“To start with, we need to imbibe the logic of producing what we consume and consume what we produce. That should not be. There should be a space for our intelligent youth.

“Local production must be revived. We must be compelled to manufacture what we produce and produce what we manufacture. That way, there will be decent jobs for the unemployed.



“This is not hard to do as a country because we have all we need. We only need courageous leadership to turn our enviable resources around. We need strong economic policies for things to work as expected.”

The development has increased the number of politicians vying for the APC presidential ticket at this month’s primary to 12.

Also in the race are – the APC National Chairman, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, his Ebonyi State counterpart, Dave Umahi, and former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha.

Others are the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, his Labour and Employment counterpart, Chris Ngige, Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, and the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole.

