Oshiomhole setting Edo APC on journey to perdition, Obaseki kicks over Ize-Iyamu’s endorsement

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has reacted to the purported endorsement of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the consensus candidate of a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state loyal to the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

The governor, reacting through his Director of Media and Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said the action of the group, which he said had been proscribed in the state, only showed that Oshiomhole was leading the APC in the state to perdition just like he did in other states.

Osagie in the statement on Wednesday, insisted that the candidate of the party will emerge in Benin, the state capital and not Abuja.

He said: “It is, therefore, hilarious to hear that a so-called consensus candidate for the party in Edo State governorship election was selected in Abuja.

Read also: Obaseki tackles Oshiomhole, insists NWC cannot decide mode of governorship primary

“It is not surprising that the charade was hatched and actuated by Oshiomhole and members of his Edo Peoples Movement, a proscribed dissident group in the state.

‘For us, this is a joke taken too far and clearly shows that Adams Oshiomhole once again has set the APC on a journey to perdition in Edo State as he did in Zamfara, Bayelsa, Rivers, Taraba and several other states.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported on Wednesday that Ize-Iyamu, who picked his nomination and expression of interest forms at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, was picked by Edo Peoples Movement, a group loyal to Oshiomhole as their consensus candidate for the September 19 governorship election.

Obaseki, on his part, had his nomination and expression of interest form bought on his behalf by a group known as Obaseki Mandate Forum in Abuja.

Join the conversation

Opinions