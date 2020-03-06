Oshiomhole still in ‘trouble’, as APC governors renew calls for his suspension

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has expressed support for the court ruling that suspended the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Two different courts on Wednesday and Thursday gave conflicting orders regarding the status of Oshiomhole as the chairman of the APC.

One of the courts, an Abuja High Court ordered for his suspension as the party chairman while the other, a Kano State Federal High Court, set aside the order suspending him as the ruling party’s chairman.

However, the PGF made up of governors of the ruling APC, on Friday indicated that it welcomed the ruling of the Abuja High Court that suspended Oshiomhole, describing it as a “big opportunity” for the APC to reposition itself before the 2023 general election.

The position of the PGF was contained in a statement by its Director-General, Salihu Lukman.

Lukeman, who acknowledged the conflicting court orders, said it was necessary for the APC to appoint an acting chairman in place of Oshiomhole pending the determination of the issue relating to the legality of the suspension of Oshiomhole in court.

He said, “The reality is that our party APC is faced with a big problem whereby none of our organs are meeting as provided by the constitution. In fact, we are even not sure who our members are. There is, therefore, the urgent need to resume the process of party building with confirmation of our members as well as recruiting new members.

“We need to invoke provisions of Article 17 (vi) which provides that in the event of a vacancy, the relevant party organ shall appoint another person to act in his place pending ratification by the National Convention or Congress.”

Noting that President Muhammadu Buhari has no blame in the ongoing APC crises, Lukeman urged the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) to convene to resolve pending issues in the party.

Further describing members of the Oshiomhole-led NWC as constituting themselves into an unaccountable assembly in the affairs of the party, he added:

“Already, this is the second year since the last convention in 2018 where Comrade Oshiomhole-led NWC was elected. What this means is that with or without our current challenges we are actually due for a National Convention.”

Lukman said once the party convened its NEC, there would be an “emergence of a new atmosphere in the party that will promote reconciliation and re-orient the party to regain its political profile as a party.”

