Oshiomhole, Tinubu pose a big danger to our democracy —Obaseki | Ripples Nigeria

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has said that the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and a national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu pose a big danger to Nigeria’s democracy.

Obaseki said if Oshiomhole and Tinubu were allowed to continue they way they were going they would destroy the country’s democracy.

He stated this on Tuesday during an interview with ARISE Television.

Obaseki was declared the winner of the last Saturday governorship election in Edo State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday.

Prior to the election, the APC disqualified Obaseki from participating in its governorship election.

He later defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under which platform he sought for a re-election and won.

Oshiomhole, who was APC chairman when Obaseki was disqualified, was said to have ensured this removal following the rift between them.

During the electioneering campaigns, Oshiomhole toiled round Edo with his anointed candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC, marshalling out reasons why they must reject Obaseki.

Similarly, a few days to the election, Tinubu, in a video he posted on social media, asked the people of Edo to reject Obaseki.

On Tuesday, speaking on some of the events leading to the election during and after it, Obaseki said: “The challenge with people like Oshiomhole and Ahmed Tinubu is that if they do not accept and change their style and attitude, they pose a big danger to our democracy because they are extra-constitutional players.

“They constituted themselves into what they say they are without any constitutional responsibilities and try to overlord themselves over people who have constitutional authority and if we allow them to continue it will destroy our democracy.”

Speaking on Ize-Iyamu, he said he had no problem with the APC candidate.

He added that the problem was not with Ize-Iyamu but those around him.

