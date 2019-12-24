Oshiomhole welcomes Akinlade back to APC, asks others to return

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has applauded the decision of the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in the March 9 governorship election in Ogun State, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade to return to the ruling party.

Akinlade, who left the APC in the wake of the controversies that surrounded who should be flag bearer of the party in Ogun State to pick the ticket of the APM, returned to the party alongside other loyalists of the former governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

In a statement on Monday night through his spokesman, Simon Ebegbulem, Oshiomhole said: “Only last week, we received some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who equally left the APC in Edo State, back into our fold. As a party, we are glad that the National Reconciliation Committee (NRC) set up recently by the party is yielding fruits. We welcome these party men and women and we urge them to join in this progressive governance which the APC promised Nigerians.

“The APC is one big family that believes in the ideals of true democracy, rule of law and party supremacy.

“We also want to use this opportunity to urge other members of our party who left and wish to return, to do so, as our party is big enough to accommodate all, even those with divergent opinions. This is what makes it a progressive party.

“I want to assure you that in the spirit of national reconciliation, our brothers are welcome and will be accorded all the privileges that are the preserve of all party members.”

