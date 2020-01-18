Oshiomhole’s comments on Supreme Court perversion of justice loathsome —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Saturday the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, as becoming notorious for “thuggery and quarrelling.”

The party wondered how Oshiomhole could supposedly attempt to politicize the “accursed judgment of the Supreme Court on Imo State governorship election despite evident consensus by the generality of Nigerians for a review of the ruling.”

The APC National Chairman had on Friday in Abuja said that even “partially mad” people could not react the way the PDP leadership reacted to the loss of Imo State to the APC, following the Supreme Court judgment that sacked Emeka Ihedioha and declared Hope Uzodinma as the state governor.

But in a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP described as “loathsome that Oshiomhole could resort to hauling insults and gutter language on Nigerians, including PDP leaders, in his desperate bid to divert public attention from the perversion of justice by the Supreme Court in favour of APC.”

It said: “Oshiomhole’s desperation to blur public agitation against the injustice further confirms that APC is in league with Justice Mohammed Tanko-led Supreme Court in perverting justice in the Imo governorship election judgment as well as the heinous plots to use the court to take over other PDP-controlled states of Bauchi, Sokoto, Adamawa and Benue.

“The PDP is aware of why Oshiomhole has suddenly become the mouthpiece of the Supreme Court.

READ ALSO: Yoruba leaders behind Amotekun have evil hearts, want to divide Nigeria, Miyetti Allah says

“We have reliable information that certain justices of the court have been blaming APC leaders and the Presidency for compromising and dragging them into the disgraceful plots; the reason Oshiomhole now desperately seeks to politicize the issue and divert public attention as a stop-gap measure.

“This attempt is indeed dead on arrival as the PDP, standing with the generality of Nigerians and lovers of democracy all over the world, will not relent in mobilizing the citizens in pursuit of an end to this and many other injustices that pervade our nation presently.”

Join the conversation

Opinions