Oshiomhole’s ordeal orchestrated by PDP – APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Chidi Uwabuofu, said on Monday the current ordeal of the party National Chairman of Adams Oshiomhole, was orchestrated by some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elements within the ruling party to destabilize it ahead of the 2023 general election.

Uwabuofu said in a statement the fact that Oshiomhole’s suspension is generating huge excitement among the PDP family is an indication that his ordeal is a carefully orchestrated scheme by the PDP.

He said: “APC should tread with caution in order not to fall for PDP’s crafty plan aimed at disintegrating and destabilizing our party ahead of 2023.

“Despite the rancour that is currently rocking the national leadership of our great party; despite the electoral setbacks our party has suffered in some states, Oshiomhole as the national chairman of our great party is the best thing that ever happened to APC.

“He is intellectually and politically smart. The electoral and moral value that he brings to our party is very huge and this must be the reason why they want him out. He knows when it is necessary to constructively engage the opposition parties and when not to.

“He believes in President Buhari’s NextLevel project and he is always on the side of the masses. Anyone who is on side of the masses is on the right track. He is a valuable political asset and our party is fortunate to have him as its national chairman.

“Oshiomhole’s political intelligence and ground-level experience should not be traded on the altar of personal interest and bad politics. To the best of my knowledge, he is reshaping and strengthening APC, fighting for its survival.

“It is therefore unwise for us to sit arms akimbo and allow some unprogressive elements within our party to pressurize him to resign or let him hang up his spurs when his services are needed most.”

