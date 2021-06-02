Oshiomole, Ize-Iyamu unserious with congratulatory messages sent over S'Court Victory —Obaseki | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has reacted to the congratulatory message from former governor and former National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Adams Oshiomole and the party’s candidate in the 2020 governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The governor said he only saw the messages on social media.

Obaseki who spoke on the messages, denied receiving the congratulatory letters directly as being insinuated.

Obaseki, who spoke to his supporters in Benin, the state capital on Tuesday, said a sincere congratulatory message ought to have been written directly to him and not shared on social media.

He added that if the authors of the congratulatory messages were serious, they would have “printed them on their letterhead papers with their signatures on them, rather than posting it on the internet.”

According to the governor, Edo State would never fall for such ‘cheap messages’ packaged as congratulatory letters.

“The APC in Abuja is being run just like what they did in Edo when they were in power,” he said.

“We have to pray that what happened in Edo will not happen in Abuja. The only party that has the right people for the job is the People’s Democratic Party, in 2023. Forward ever, backward never, Edo must move forward,” he added.

Obaseki also spoke on the Supreme Court victory that finally put to rest the crisis between the ruling PDP and the opposition APC.

“For us in Edo, this victory means freedom and emancipation; it means that we must rededicate ourselves to our people because democracy is all about the people.

“Democracy is not about an individual or godfather. We have defeated the godfather finally in Edo in our quest to take Edo to where it should be.”

