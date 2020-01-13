Osho attributes Enyimba victory over Paradou to rigorous training sessions

Following their 4-1 group match victory over Paradou AC in the CAF Confederation Cup, Enyimba coach, Fatai Osho has lauded his players for surpassing expectations.

Osho, who recently took over the managerial position on an interim basis after the sack of Usman Abd’Allah, led his lads to the big victory in his first game in charge.

The People’s Elephants thrashed their Algerian visitors at the Aba Stadium, with Stanley Dimgba scoring a hat-trick and Victor Mbaoma netting the other goal, while Abdelhak Kadiri scored for Paradou.

An impressed Osho, speaking to the club’s media, attributed Sunday’s successful outing to the work being done in the team’s training sessions.

“The time was never there so we had to (do) a crash program to encompass a lot of things into what we wanted to do, and today we are happy that whatever we were able to do within those four days we were able to get a result with it,” he said.

“You could see the manifestation of whatever we have been doing in the training session in their play. It’s not an easy thing to do. We must give credit to those boys (the players) because if they are not ready to learn it will be so hard to teach.

“The most important thing for me is that we should keep winning these matches. If we keep winning these matches then all options of winning anything is quite open – the level of the Confederation Cup and at the level of the NPFL,” he added.

After Sunday’s victory, Enyimba moved to second position in Group D, and will face group leaders Morocco’s Hassania Agadir in their next group match.

Osho will lead out his charges again when Enyimba host Heartland FC in the Nigeria Professional Football League this Wednesday.

