Oshoala assist helps Barca Ladies reach Champions League semi-finals

A vital assist from Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala, helped Barcelona secure a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.
The quarter-final clash saw both Spanish sides battle for a winner as the scoreline remained goalless until the 81st minute.
Oshoala, who was in action for 82 minutes, provided the assist before her substitution, as Barca snatched a late goal to beat Atletico.
It was Kheira Hamraoui who struck in the goal after she was set up by Oshoala.
