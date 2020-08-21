Latest Sports

Oshoala assist helps Barca Ladies reach Champions League semi-finals

August 21, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

A vital assist from Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala, helped Barcelona secure a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

The quarter-final clash saw both Spanish sides battle for a winner as the scoreline remained goalless until the 81st minute.

Oshoala, who was in action for 82 minutes, provided the assist before her substitution, as Barca snatched a late goal to beat Atletico.

It was Kheira Hamraoui who struck in the goal after she was set up by Oshoala.

