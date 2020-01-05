Oshoala bags brace for Barca Ladies in 3-0 away win

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala scored a brace for Barcelona Ladies in their thumping 4-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

It was a fantastic victory for Barca in their first Primera Iberdrola league game of 2020.

Barca, playing away from home, got ahead through a Mariona Caldentey goal in the 64th minute.

Oshoala who was brought on in the hour mark, doubled their lead in the 77th minute before scoring her second of the day with four minutes remaining.

Oshoala has now taken her goal tally for the season to 10 in 13 appearances.

The win saw Barcelona Ladies remain top on 40 points, seven points ahead of second placed Atletico Madrid.

