Oshoala bags hat-trick in Barca Ladies’ 7-0 win over Valencia

Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala scored three goals to help Barcelona Ladies secure a 7-0 victory over Valencia in the Spanish women’s topflight.

In the game that saw the complete massacre of their visitors, Oshoala netted the fourth, the fifth, and the seventh goal for her side.

The Nigeria international has now scored in his last three games for the Blaugrana in all competitions, with the hat-trick increasing her tally to nine in the league this season.

Read Also: Oshoala assist helps Barca Ladies reach Champions League semi-finals

The hat-trick also means Oshoala has scored 57 goals in the last 49 outings for Barca, and 35 goals in 33 appearances this year.

The other goals for Barca on Saturday were scored by Mariona Caldenty (brace), Caroline Hansen, and Marta Torrejon.

Barcelona will host PSV Eindoven in their next game in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Join the conversation

Opinions